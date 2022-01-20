Activision delays 'Call of Duty' season 2 to fix issues
Jan. 20, 2022 12:04 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.1%) is delaying the arrival of season 2 content across its Call of Duty titles as it addresses gameplay issues it needs to fix first.
- The CoD community is "experiencing issues" across Call of Duty: Vanguard, Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it says. "We feel your frustrations and hear you loud and clear."
- While it's deployed updates, the company says more needs to be done, so it's delaying the start of season 2 in Warzone Pacific and Vanguard to Feb. 14, from a previous Feb. 2.
- "We will use this additional development time to deliver updates, including optimizations to gameplay, game balancing (including weapon and equipment balancing), to fix game stability and bugs, and to ensure an overall level of polish to improve the experience," Activision says.
- In freshly released videogame sales data, Call of Duty: Vanguard used December to take its place as 2021's best-selling game, just ahead of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.