Champions Oncology-Fannin team up to develop therapeutics for tumors

Jan. 20, 2022 12:05 PM ETChampions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Gathering new data

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

  • Champions Oncology (CSBR +0.1%) is collaborating with Fannin Innovation Studio to develop next generation therapeutics drug conjugates for tumors.
  • The partnership will combine novel therapeutic targets identified within Champions' Lumin platform with Fannin's Therapeutic Raptamer platform to develop Raptamer Drug Conjugates — which engage tumor-specific therapeutic targets at a cell's surface to deliver toxic payloads to the tumor without affecting normal cells.
  • The companies said the partnership will begin with a single program focused on a previously unexplored target present in tumor indications such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck cancer, and other solid tumors.
  • Champions and Fannin will share equal ownership of the developed therapies and set up a joint venture after specific development milestones are met.
