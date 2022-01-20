McEwen Mining boss says Argentina copper project getting looks from big miners
Jan. 20, 2022 11:57 AM ETMcEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)GOLD, NGLOY, AAUKF, VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- McEwen Mining (MUX +1.2%) Los Azules copper project in Argentina is attracting the attention of large producers such as Vale (NYSE:VALE), Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) as a potential acquisition, Rob McEwen tells Bloomberg.
- While the company plans to advance the project further before considering a sale, McEwen views the interest from majors as a sign of copper's outlook as a key building block in the clean energy transition as well as Argentina's growing appeal as a mining jurisdiction, according to the interview.
- McEwen wants to increase Los Azules' value by moving to pre-feasibility stage over the next year and a half.
- The CEO also says the omicron wave has disrupted some operations in Argentina, including the San Jose mine joint venture with Hochschild Mining.
- McEwen also reports FY 2021 consolidated production jumped 34% Y/Y to 154.4K gold equiv. oz., consisting of 118.5K gold oz. and 2.57M silver oz., and Q4 output rose 29% Y/Y to 40.1K gold equiv. oz., consisting of 31.3K gold oz. and 682.7K silver oz.
- McEwen Mining recently received a non-compliance notice from the NYSE, as its average closing share price was below $1.00 for 30 consecutive days.