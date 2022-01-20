China Evergrande offshore bondholders group threatens legal action
Jan. 20, 2022 12:20 PM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNF), EGRNYMCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- A group of China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF +8.1%) (OTCPK:EGRNY +2.6%) international bondholders says it's considering enforcement actions to defend the bondholders' legal rights, according to a statement.
- The investors are represented by law firm Kirkland & Ellis and investment bank Moelis (NYSE:MC).
- Burdened with more than $300B in liabilities, the property developer has missed coupon payments for some of its offshore bonds, putting almost $20B of offshore bonds in cross-default over the past month.
- The adhoc group (AHG) of offshore creditors said it's had no substantive communications with Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) about its restructuring plans, only vague assurances.
- "The AHG believes it has been left with no option but to seriously consider enforcement actions and has therefore retained leading offshore law firm Harneys for this purpose," the statement said.
- It requests that the Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) engages with the AHG and "provide full transparency in relation to the Group’s financial position and liabilities and refrain from making any further asset disposals without consulting the AHG."
- Earlier this month, Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) delayed a coupon payment on a $708M onshore bond denominated in yuan after getting investor backing.
- Last month, the real estate developer resumed construction on most of its projects and missed two more dollar bond coupon payments.