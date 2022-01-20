EV sector roundup: Lidar stocks jump, TuSimple powers higher, Rivian hits new low
Jan. 20, 2022 12:21 PM ETLuminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR), LIDR, VLDR, OUSTCBAT, TSP, MVST, VLTA, SEV, NIO, FFIE, RIVNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is the biggest gainer in the EV sector with a 21.49% pop. The stock is attracting attention after Luminar announced a new partnership with Mercedes-Benz. Lidar peer AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) is up 11.11% and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is up 6.71%. Ouster (NYSE:OUST) is also higher with a 4.47% gain after inking a multi-year lidar deal with Serve Robotics.
- On what has been a solid day overall for the EV sector, other notable gainers include CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT +9.6%), TuSimple (TSP +8.3%), Microvast Holdings (MVST +6.7%), Volta Industries (VLTA +6.8%), Sono Group (SEV +7.7%), Nio (NIO +6.2%) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE +6.2%).
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is one of the laggards in the sector today with 1.28% drop. Shares also hit a post-IPO low of $67.40 earlier, meaning that they have peeled away more than 60% from their high point.