RRD receives higher non-binding bid of $11.50/share from strategic buyer
Jan. 20, 2022 12:23 PM ETR. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD +5.1%) sees actions after the strategic buyer increased it offer price to $11.50/share in cash from its prior bid of $11/share as proposed in the unsolicited non-binding offer.
- In this revised proposal, the strategic buyer has removed Chatham-related covenants and has agreed to pay both $12M expense reimbursement and reimbursement of $20M refund fee due on the termination of rival bidder Atlas Holdings' offer to Chatham.
- The strategic buyer targets to submit a binding proposal to RRD on Friday, Jan. 21, as disclosed already.
- However, at this time the company remains subject to its latest accepted deal with Chatham Asset Management for $10.85/share. To vote on this transaction, RRD expects to schedule the special meeting of shareholders on Feb. 23, 2022.
- The latest bid comes after RRD earlier this week disclosed in an 8-K filing that it can't determine at this time the "material adverse impact", if any, from a recent hack, on its business and financial condition.
- The stock price has gained 66% over the past three months as rivals continue to counter offers.
