Dyadic says C1-cell platform shows potential to develop synthetic cannabinoids
Jan. 20, 2022 12:31 PM ETDyadic International, Inc. (DYAI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Dyadic International (DYAI +1.4%) said its C1-cells have been engineered to show the potential to manufacture therapeutically viable and commercially useful cannabis compounds including cannabidiol (CBD) and its precursors using synthetic biology.
- The company said C1-cells have the potential to be an easy way to produce pure synthetic cannabinoids which are cheaper compared to conventional extraction methods using hemp and marijuana plant, Cannabis sativa.
- “We are excited to introduce a novel synthetic production method of producing CBD and precursor molecules from filamentous fungi," said Dyadic’s CEO Emalfarb.
- "We believe the Company’s C1 production platform can be used to produce a purer, regulatory compliant end product that is not only economical, but more environmentally friendly as compared to conventional plant derived cannabinoid production processes," added Emalfarb.