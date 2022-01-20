Vertex upgraded to outperform at BMO on bullish outlook for rare kidney disease candidate
Jan. 20, 2022 12:40 PM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)ABBVBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- BMO has upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX +1.3%) based on recent promising data for VX-147, its candidate for the rare kidney condition focal segmental glomerulosclerosis ("FSGS").
- In December, Vertex reported mid-stage data on VX-147 that demonstrated a clinically meaningful mean reduction in urine protein to creatinine ratio.
- The firm previously rated Vertex as market perform. Its new price target is $274, up from $202 (~15% upside from yesterday's close).
"We view the opportunity in FSGS as small but believe expansion into APOL-1 mediated kidney disease could prove meaningful," analyst Evan David Seigerman writes.
He says that Vertex's pipeline is undervalued and could lead to additional upside if candidates are successful.
- Seigerman adds that some Vertex investors may be concerned over a data readout expected this quarter of a triple combination therapy for cystic fibrosis that Abbvie (ABBV -0.5%) is working on. But he notes that Vertex has set the bar high with Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) that Abbvie is unlikely to beat.
