Hot Stocks: AA, RF earnings; MCD expands BYND product; CSPR deal closer to completion

Jan. 20, 2022

  • Earnings news remained a key theme in Thursday's midday action. Alcoa (NYSE:AA) received a lift, as higher aluminum prices allowed it to beat expectations. Meanwhile, a disappointing profit figure sent Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) lower.
  • Looking to some other headline-generators in intraday action, Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) posted a double-digit percentage gain as its buyout deal grows closer to completion. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) rallied as well, boosted by an expanded partnership with McDonald's (NYSE:MCD).

Gainers

  • Alcoa (AA) staged a 5% midday advance following the release of better-than-expected quarterly results. Higher aluminum prices sent revenues higher by 7%, leading to a top-line figure of $3.3B.
  • Casper Sleep (CSPR) was another notable intraday gainer. Shares climbed 14% after the company disclosed details of its planned sale to Durational Capital, saying it expects the transaction to close next week.
  • Elsewhere, Beyond Meat (BYND) jumped about 5% on reports that McDonald's (MCD) plans to expand its tests of the plant-based McPlant burger. According to CNBC, MCD will roll out the McPlant product at about 600 locations in the San Francisco Bay and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.

Decliner

  • Earnings news spurred a decline in shares of Regions Financial (RF). The stock dropped almost 4% after its quarterly profit missed expectations. The disappointing bottom line came as non-interest revenue declined.
