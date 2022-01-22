Raymond James, Cowen may benefit from robust M&A activity this year
- Relatively small-sized investment banks like Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) could benefit from a robust mergers and acquisitions market this year, with bullish forecasts for both deal volumes and company valuations, according to a Citizens Financial Group survey of 400 U.S. middle market companies and private equity firms.
- Citizens' survey indicates that 54% of private equity firms say deal flow will rise from 2021's record levels, while 33% believe it will remain the same and 13% expect a decrease. In terms of valuation, 50% of middle market companies anticipate stable valuations, while 36% expecting higher prices. PE firms are even more positive, with 42% saying valuations will remain stable and 40% predict higher multiples in the year ahead.
- “It speaks volumes that companies and PE firms see this pace continuing. It reflects the confidence level in the market. The pandemic really disrupted the operating environment, and that creates a new value proposition for both sellers and buyers,” says Citizens M&A Advisory Head Jim Childs.
- Recall that Raymond James' (RJF) fourth quarter results are driven by record M&A and advisory revenues of $215M, up 41% from Q3 and 119% from Q4 2020, according to the company's earnings report.
- Similarly, Cowen's (COWN) Q3 results are highlighted by "our record M&A advisory and capital markets advisory revenues, along with the resilience of our markets business, are clear demonstrations of the sustainability of our core earnings power," says Cowen Chair and CEO Jefferey M. Solomon. As a result of the company's higher-fee M&A transactions and record capital market advisory revenues, investment banking economic proceeds jump 42% Y/Y to $262.6M in the third quarter.
- Additionally, global M&A advisory firm Perella Weinberg Partners' (NASDAQ:PWP) Y/Y increase in Q3 revenues is helped by an increase in the average fee size per client, particularly in M&A advice.
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) generated record financial advisory operating revenue, which includes M&A advisory, of $381M in Q3 jumps 24% from the same year-ago period.
- Meanwhile, six in 10 companies expect the majority of growth to come from acquisitions, with Growth remaining the top driver for both buyers and sellers coming to market, the survey finds.
- And despite wide-spread economic headwinds such as labor market challenges and elevated commodity prices, companies may "still see stable, positive performance for the year ahead," according to the survey.
- Still, companies should be prepared for a seller's market with a competitive offer process and high valuations amid historically low interest rates and strong economic growth, Citizens highlights.
- Some business development companies that may also be impacted by strong M&A activity in 2022 includes: Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL), FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC).
- Earlier this month, global deal makers achieve their first positive M&A performance for one full year since 2016.