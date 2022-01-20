PG&E slammed by judge as 'menace to California' as probation ends
- PG&E (PCG +2.5%) has ended its five-year felony probation but not without some harsh parting words from the judge supervising the company, calling it a "continuing menace to California" that went on a "crime spree" while he was trying to rehabilitate it.
- "While on probation, PG&E has set at least 31 wildfires, burned nearly one and a half million acres, burned 23,956 structures, and killed 113 Californians," U.S. District Judge William Alsup lashed out yesterday.
- "During all five years of probation, PG&E has refused to accept responsibility for its actions until convenient to its cause or until it is forced to do so," Alsup said, although the probation period was not extended.
- PG&E should be broken up into two separate utilities, one to service high fire threat districts and the other for the rest of the state, the judge said, because "less sprawling utilities would be easier to train and to instill practices and procedures that truly put safety first."
- California fire officials have blamed PG&E's power lines for sparking many of the largest wildfires in the state's history, including last summer's Dixie fire.