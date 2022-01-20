Adagio Therapeutics' 7-day roller coaster ride continues; shares up 18% today

Jan. 20, 2022 12:58 PM ETAdagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Stock Market Rollercoaster

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

  • Trading in Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI +18.7%) has been on a roller coaster ride over the last week, though today, the bulls are ahead.
  • On Jan. 13, the stock opened at $6.76 a share. It closed that day at $5.26. Closings for the next three trading sessions were as follows: $5.70, $5.50, and $5.55. As of 1253p, shares were at $6.59.
  • Volume today so far is below the normal daily average of 8M shares. As of 1253p, ~3.4M shares had traded hands.
  • Adagio shares soared last week after reporting that its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody candidate ADG20 had neutralization activity against the Omicron variant.
