Peloton Interactive is halting production of bikes and treadmills due to soft demand

Jan. 20, 2022

Pandemic Home Exercise Trend Continues, As Gyms Slowly Reopen Across The Country

  • Peloton Interactive (PTON -16.5%) drops sharply after the company is reported to have made the decision to temporarily halt production of connected fitness products due to slowing demand.
  • A Peloton memo seen by CNBC pointed to a "significant reduction" in demand globally due to shoppers’ price sensitivity and increased competitor activity. A production halt of two months appears to be the plan.
  • There has been chatter for a few weeks that the company was likely to cut back on supply in the near term in an effort to control costs.
  • Shares of PTON are at a 52-week low of $27.06. The downside for Peloton was signaled back in September when the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating flipped to Sell. Peloton is down 74% since then and is off 58% since the bear call was highlighted in a Seeking Alpha article from Steven Cress.
  • Earlier today, Dick's and Callaway Golf made BofA's list of leisure stocks that are expected to outperform even after the pandemic.
