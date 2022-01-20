Peloton Interactive is halting production of bikes and treadmills due to soft demand
Jan. 20, 2022 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)
- Peloton Interactive (PTON -16.5%) drops sharply after the company is reported to have made the decision to temporarily halt production of connected fitness products due to slowing demand.
- A Peloton memo seen by CNBC pointed to a "significant reduction" in demand globally due to shoppers’ price sensitivity and increased competitor activity. A production halt of two months appears to be the plan.
- There has been chatter for a few weeks that the company was likely to cut back on supply in the near term in an effort to control costs.
- Shares of PTON are at a 52-week low of $27.06. The downside for Peloton was signaled back in September when the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating flipped to Sell. Peloton is down 74% since then and is off 58% since the bear call was highlighted in a Seeking Alpha article from Steven Cress.
