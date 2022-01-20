American Airlines CEO hopeful to capture pent-up travel demand once Omicron passes
Jan. 20, 2022 1:12 PM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)UAL, DAL, LUVBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) CEO Doug Parker said Thursday that he was "hopeful" the company could capture a large amount of pent-up travel demand he sees in the market once the threat of the Omicron variant subsides.
- Speaking to CNBC, Parker noted that near-term net bookings remain "soft," although they have improved from the end of Q4, when the spread of Omicron caused people to cancel trips and cut into the firm's financial results.
- Parker's remarks followed the release of quarterly figures that showed a loss for the latest quarter, although the result was not as bad as analysts had feared. The firm's revenue came in at $9.43B, skyrocketing 134% from 2020's COVID-impacted results.
- Looking ahead, Parker expressed hope that the demand would solidify as 2022 progressed, pointing to evidence that bookings 30-60 days down the road are sitting above pre-Omicron levels.
- "There's huge pent-up demand for travel, once everyone feels well enough to travel, and right now that looks like it's 30-60 days from now," he said.
- AAL was little changed in midday action on Thursday, rising by 7 cents to $17.38 at 1 p.m. ET.
- Checking longer term, the stock reached a 52-week high of $26.09 in the first half of 2021 amid hope for a rapid rebound from the COVID shutdowns. As the prospects for a quick end to the pandemic got murkier, the stock lost ground, slipping below $17 in early December.
- While its recent weakness has caused the stock to underperform the general market over the past year, AAL has held up better than most of the other major airline stocks. Shares have risen 8% over the past 12 months, outperforming rivals United (NASDAQ:UAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL) and Southwest (NYSE:LUV), as you can see from this chart.