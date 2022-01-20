SoFi Technologies surges for second day as traders talks up stock on CNBC

Jan. 20, 2022 1:13 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments

Man using mobile smart phone with global network connection, Technology, innovative and communication concept.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock soars 17%, building on yesterday's 14% jump when it obtained approval to become a national bank. Traders on CNBC's "Topping the Tape" program think the stock has more to go from Wednesday's gain.
  • "At these levels, technically, SoFi is a screaming buy," Steve Grasso said after Wednesday's close. He points out that the "younger generation don't see traditional money center banks as equating to them any longer."
  • SoFi (SOFI) "started to bounce right where it bounced last January and it doubled by February," Grasso added.
  • Another guest on the program, Guy Adami, also agreed. He thought SoFi "would bottom at $15, but went right through it... I think this is a stock that should be north of $22."
  • The regulatory approval to become a national bank through its acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp may "lift some of this uncertainty" around the stock, Adami added.
  • See SoFi's (SOFI) stock activity over the past five sessions.
  • See why SA contributor On the Pulse isn't buying that argument.
