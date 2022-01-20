Evolus on the rise after Truist upgraded on prospects for wrinkles treatment
Jan. 20, 2022 1:13 PM ETEvolus, Inc. (EOLS)ABBVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Evolus (EOLS +10.2%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain in more than three months after Truist upgraded the Pharma company to Buy from Hold, citing its performance in the Jeuveau launch and potential to form diversifying deals. The price target set to $11 per share indicates a premium of ~108% to the last close.
- In February 2021, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS), and Medytox agreed to settle their dispute over IP rights for Jeuveau, an injection used in the treatment of wrinkles.
- With strong fundamentals in the botulinum toxin market and a solid balance sheet post recent debt financing, the company is well-positioned to drive Jeuveau launch and explore opportunities in developing the business model to add other products, the analysts led by Gregory D. Fraser argue.
- The continuing performance of the Jeuveau launch can drive upside for company shares, the team added, with a prediction that Evolus (EOLS) has the potential to earn a sizable portion of the botulinum toxin market in the future.
- While its shares have dropped more than 50%, the analyst ratings for Evolus (EOLS) have largely held steady over the past six months, as shown here.