Solar stocks shine as White House says clean energy bill 'doable'
- Solar stocks SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG +4.8%) and Enphase Energy (ENPH +4.6%) rank among today's top gainers on the S&P 500 after the Biden administration signaled the clean energy portion of the Build Back Better package is "doable" despite the stalemate over the bill in the U.S. Senate.
- The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN +3.8%) is rallying to its biggest one-day gain in a month, although its $66.94 closing price yesterday marked a 52-week low.
- "The clean energy provisions in this bill will not only make it easier and cheaper to deploy clean energy and address the climate crisis, it will reduce energy costs," White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese tells Bloomberg when asked what parts of the legislation are still passable in Congress.
- Separately, a bipartisan group of eight senators has asked President Biden not to extend tariffs on imported solar cells and panels.
- Among other top performing solar stocks today: RUN +9.5%, NOVA +7.6%, MAXN +7.1%, JKS +6.7%, DQ +6.5%, SPWR +5.8%, ARRY +4.4%, CSIQ +4.2%, FSLR +3.6%.
- The Invesco Solar ETF suffered $417M of outflows in December, the worst month in its 14-year history.