Volatility in Vaxxinity continues; shares down 7% today
Jan. 20, 2022 1:22 PM ETVaxxinity, Inc. (VAXX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Trading in Vaxxinity (VAXX -7.1%) has been very volatile over the last week, and today, shares are right around where there were when the stock opened a week ago.
- On Jan. 13, the stock opened at $7.39 a share. It closed that day at $6.86. Closings for the next three trading sessions were as follows: $6.44, $7.36, and $7.94. As of 113p, shares were at $7.35.
- Volume today so far is above the normal daily average of 563,859 shares. As of 113p, 613,728 shares had traded hands.
- Vaxxinity had its IPO in November.