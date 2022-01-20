Volatility in Vaxxinity continues; shares down 7% today

  • Trading in Vaxxinity (VAXX -7.1%) has been very volatile over the last week, and today, shares are right around where there were when the stock opened a week ago.
  • On Jan. 13, the stock opened at $7.39 a share. It closed that day at $6.86. Closings for the next three trading sessions were as follows: $6.44, $7.36, and $7.94. As of 113p, shares were at $7.35.
  • Volume today so far is above the normal daily average of 563,859 shares. As of 113p, 613,728 shares had traded hands.
  • Vaxxinity had its IPO in November.
