Twitter begins integrating nonfungible tokens into premium service

Jan. 20, 2022 1:22 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Concept cryptographic nft on a hundred-dollar bill franklin in glasses

gesrey/iStock via Getty Images

  • Twitter (TWTR +2.8%) is taking its first step into integrating nonfungible tokens into its platform, through its premium Twitter Blue service.
  • The company says in a new video that Twitter Blue is allowing users to connect their cryptocurrency wallets and set profile pictures based on their NFTs.
  • “Nowadays, people are using NFTs as a form of identity and self-expression, and as a gateway into the thriving community and increasingly active conversation on Twitter,” the company says.
  • The development follows up on September's announcement that Twitter was working on integrating NFTs into profiles. Supported wallets include Coinbase, Metamask, Trust, Rainbow, Argent and Ledger Live.
  • Earlier Thursday, a report noted Meta Platforms is exploring a potential marketplace for users to mint and sell NFTs.
