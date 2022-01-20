Twitter begins integrating nonfungible tokens into premium service
Jan. 20, 2022 1:22 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Twitter (TWTR +2.8%) is taking its first step into integrating nonfungible tokens into its platform, through its premium Twitter Blue service.
- The company says in a new video that Twitter Blue is allowing users to connect their cryptocurrency wallets and set profile pictures based on their NFTs.
- “Nowadays, people are using NFTs as a form of identity and self-expression, and as a gateway into the thriving community and increasingly active conversation on Twitter,” the company says.
- The development follows up on September's announcement that Twitter was working on integrating NFTs into profiles. Supported wallets include Coinbase, Metamask, Trust, Rainbow, Argent and Ledger Live.
- Earlier Thursday, a report noted Meta Platforms is exploring a potential marketplace for users to mint and sell NFTs.