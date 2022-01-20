KKR reported as potential bidder for Bank of New York's Alcentra - Bloomberg

Jan. 20, 2022

  • KKR (KKR +3.2%) is said to be among potential bidders for Bank of New York Mellon's (BK +2.4%) Alcentra credit investment arm in deal that would add $43B more to KKR's assets under management, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Another potential buyer that's had talks with BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) is Prudential Financial's (NYSE:PRU) PGIM asset management unit. Other private equity companies have also shown initial interest, Bloomberg said.
  • London-based Alcentra focuses on alternative credit investments spanning private credit, leveraged finance, multi-strategy credit, and special situations. The company has been a subsidiary of BNY Mellon (BK) since 2006.
  • Private equity firms have been on the lookout for acquisitions to broaden their investment options in private markets as investors week to reduce the number of funds they invest in.
  • Late last year, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) closed its acquisition of Oak Hill Advisers, which accelerated the asset manager's move into alternative credit markets.
