What to expect from Schlumberger's Q4 results?
Jan. 20, 2022 1:35 PM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+77.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.09B (+10.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SLB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward.
- Looking back, shares slipped -1.14% on Oct. 22, 2021, after Schlumberger reported its Q3 financial results. The oilfield services provider generated a net income of $550M (vs. -$82M loss a year ago) on revenue of $5.85B (+11.2% Y/Y). Revenue growth was led by Well Construction and Reservoir Performance divisions. Geographically, international revenue grew 4% sequentially and 11% Y/Y.
- The management had then anticipated another quarter of growth with increases across all divisions. Specifically, growth is expected be led by Production Systems and Digital & Integration divisions. The company also expects to achieve its double-digit international growth target for the second half of 2021.
- Bank of America has buy-rated SLB and stuck to their call for higher US onshore activity to drive share prices in oilfield services during 2022.
- A recent SA contributor analysis was also bullish of the company's prospects, expecting improvement in cash flow and margins from Q3 and a new growth cycle for energy and oilfield services, led by lack of upstream investment and low inventories.
- Another SA analysis holds a strong buy rating for the stock, citing an "exceptional multi-year earnings growth trajectory" in energy services, with a second consecutive quarter of YOY revenue growth in Q3 after a 6-year downturn in the energy services sector.
- Shares are on the rise ahead of Schlumberger's Q4 report, partly backed by higher oil prices.