Beyond Meat will only see a nominal impact from McPlant product this year - BTIG
Jan. 20, 2022 1:46 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- BTIG weighs in on news that Beyond Meat (BYND -0.3%) is expanding the test of the McPlant menu item made with the companies' patties. Analyst Peter Saleh thinks the sales benefit for Beyond Meat this year will be nominal, but could move the product one step closer to a national launch. He notes that development would be worth several hundred million dollars.
- While Saleh applauds Beyond Meat's innovation in plant-based beef, chicken, sausage and jerky (via PepsiCo), he would like to see more concrete details around the associated partnerships, margins and pathway to profitability before moving off a Neutral rating on the stock. Despite the positive McDonald's development, the near-term outlook from BTIG is still tied to declining velocity trends in U.S. retail, weakening sales growth and an uncertain financial outlook.
- Read details on the expanded McPlant test.