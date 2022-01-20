Bed Bath & Beyond stock climbs 4%; COO Hartmann buys 6.7K shares for ~$100K
Jan. 20, 2022 1:49 PM ETBBBYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares rise 4% a day after the firm disclosed that its COO John Hartmann bought 6.7K shares for ~$100K at $15/share.
- Hartmann now owns 700.2K shares in the company.
- Last week, BBBY had disclosed share purchases done by other executives.
- CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15K shares at $13.78-13.81/share, after which he now holds 333.2K shares.
- Chief stores officer Gregg Melnick bought 7.2K shares at $13.79-13.84/share, following which he now owns 104K shares.
- Chief merchandising officer Joseph Hartsig bought 5K shares at $13.78/share, after which he now holds 221.5K shares.
- Chief customer officer Rafeh Masood bought 7K shares at $14/share, following which he now owns 153K shares.
- Joshua Schechter, a BBBY director, bought 6K shares at $13.85-13.87/share, after which he now holds 35K shares.