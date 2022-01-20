On Holding ticks higher on CNBC positive mention

  • Swiss sneaker maker On Holding (NYSE:ONON) ticked up 2.4% at least partly helped by a positive mention on CNBC.
  • CNBC commentator Josh Brown said he likes On Holding in a segment on the business channel. Brown also said he added to his position in Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX).
  • The Swiss sports apparel and footwear, which is backed by tennis superstar Roger Federer, went public in mid September, jumping 46% in its first day of trading. The shares have gained 14% since the IPO.
  • On Holding (ONON) short interest is 3.2%.
  • Also see, Consumer IPO class of 2021 has a rough start to 2022.
