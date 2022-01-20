Volition Nu.Q blood test combo detects colorectal cancer
Jan. 20, 2022 1:57 PM ETVolitionRx Limited (VNRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- VolitionRx (VNRX +0.7%) said two large scale studies showed that its blood test Nu.Q, when used with Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT), can detect colorectal cancer and all high-risk advanced adenomas in symptomatic patients, and thereby reduce unnecessary colonoscopies.
- The company added that the studies also showed that Nu.Q assays can improve the detection of high-risk adenomas (noncancerous tumors) in asymptomatic patients.
- The studies were undertaken by Volition and the Department of Internal Medicine at the National Taiwan University Hospital.
- The company will present data at the 2022 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.