Emergent BioSolutions rises on upgrade by Benchmark

  • Emergent BioSolutions (EBS +3.7%) is rising following an upgrade by Benchmark to Buy from Hold with a $77 price target, which represents 60% appreciation from the current share price.
  • Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target to $55 from $50.
  • Benchmark analyst Robert Wasserman cites what he views as an improved outlook for 2022, including an expected rebound in contract development and manufacturing revenues and a "brighter" short-term outlook for nasal naloxone product sales following a milder generic launch.
  • Earlier in January, Emergent highlighted financial guidance for 2022.
  • For 2022, the company expects Nasal Naloxone Products revenue to be between $240M and $310M, while CDMO Services is expected to generate in the range of $430M to $480M.
  • Total revenue is expected to be between $1.4B and $1.5B. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $1.43B.
