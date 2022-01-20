Fund manager Jeremy Grantham: Stock 'superbubble' will pop, S&P 500 will plunge 45%
Jan. 20, 2022 2:20 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Famed investor Jeremy Grantham said Thursday that the stock market is in a "superbubble" and he expects the S&P 500 to plunge about 45% from current levels to a mark around 2,500.
- The co-founder and chief investment strategist of Grantham, Mayo, & van Otterloo issued a report on his fund's website detailing his case for the massive overvaluation of stocks, saying that the market has become one of four superbubbles that have taken place in the last 100 years.
- In a report entitled "Let the Wild Rumpus Begin," Grantham argued that the U.S. has entered into a "bubble extravaganza" involving housing, bonds and commodities, as well as stocks.
- The GMO founder compared the current situation most closely to Japan in the 1980s, when the country's stock and real estate market became dramatically overvalued.
- "What is new this time, and only comparable to Japan in the 1980s, is the extraordinary danger of adding several bubbles together, as we see today with three and a half major asset classes bubbling simultaneously for the first time in history," Grantham wrote in a report issued Thursday.
- "When pessimism returns to markets, we face the largest potential markdown of perceived wealth in U.S. history," he added.
- Grantham argued that the S&P 500 would likely retreat at least to its trend line, which currently sits at about 2,500. The S&P 500 is currently hovering around 4,574, although it hit a high of 4,818.62 around the turn of the new year.
- A decline from the current level to 2,500 would equate to about 45%.
- Grantham compared current conditions to the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s and early 2000s, as well as to the 1929 stock market bubble and the housing market in the period before the financial crisis.
- As evidence for his view, the GMO founder pointed to "crazy investor behavior" like meme stocks, cryptocurrencies and EV valuations. He also spotlighted the fact that speculative stocks have already fallen dramatically since their highs last year.
- Grantham's GMO has long argued that the U.S. stock market had become overvalued. See what investments the firm recommends, given that it thinks the U.S. has outrun its fundamentals.