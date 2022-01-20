Activision CEO says Microsoft committed to retain workers - report

Jan. 20, 2022 2:21 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), MSFTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Business Leaders Converge In Sun Valley, Idaho For Allen And Company Annual Meeting

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.3%) CEO Bobby Kotick has told nervous employees that its planned buyer Microsoft (MSFT +1.4%) is "committed to retain as many of our people as possible," The Washington Post reports.
  • That came during an all-hands virtual staff meeting this morning.
  • Kotick also again took up the question of his tenure: He plans to stay as CEO until the deal officially closes (which might take more than a year), and then will stay as long as he's needed to ensure a smooth transition, according to the report.
  • The CEO has been one of the focal points in the company's scandal-ridden year. News heated up in November with reports that Kotick knew for years of sexual-misconduct allegations; the company defended him amid employee protests, and Kotick said he'd consider stepping down if the company couldn't quickly repair its cultural issues.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.