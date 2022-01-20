Activision CEO says Microsoft committed to retain workers - report
- Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.3%) CEO Bobby Kotick has told nervous employees that its planned buyer Microsoft (MSFT +1.4%) is "committed to retain as many of our people as possible," The Washington Post reports.
- That came during an all-hands virtual staff meeting this morning.
- Kotick also again took up the question of his tenure: He plans to stay as CEO until the deal officially closes (which might take more than a year), and then will stay as long as he's needed to ensure a smooth transition, according to the report.
- The CEO has been one of the focal points in the company's scandal-ridden year. News heated up in November with reports that Kotick knew for years of sexual-misconduct allegations; the company defended him amid employee protests, and Kotick said he'd consider stepping down if the company couldn't quickly repair its cultural issues.