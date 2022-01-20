Apple replaces head of communications with longtime veteran
Jan. 20, 2022 2:25 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)CSCOBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has named Kristin Huguet as its new head of public relations, replacing Stella Low, who joined the company in May 2021.
- Huguet has been with the company since 2005 and worked on a number of high profile PR campaigns, including its battle with the FBI on iPhone encryption and the "Fortnite" battle with Epic Games.
- In a statement given to Buzzfeed, Apple confirmed the move: "Kristin has played an instrumental role sharing Apple’s story of incredible innovation and strong values for more than 15 years. With an extraordinary depth of experience and a long track record of principled leadership, Kristin is uniquely suited for her new role overseeing worldwide communications.”
- Low, who previously worked at Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), is leaving to spend more time with her family, Apple said.
- Earlier this week, Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan noted that Apple (AAPL) likely had strong growth in the App Store in its fiscal 2022 first-quarter, citing data from Sensor Tower.