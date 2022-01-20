Apple replaces head of communications with longtime veteran

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has named Kristin Huguet as its new head of public relations, replacing Stella Low, who joined the company in May 2021.
  • Huguet has been with the company since 2005 and worked on a number of high profile PR campaigns, including its battle with the FBI on iPhone encryption and the "Fortnite" battle with Epic Games.
  • In a statement given to Buzzfeed, Apple confirmed the move: "Kristin has played an instrumental role sharing Apple’s story of incredible innovation and strong values for more than 15 years. With an extraordinary depth of experience and a long track record of principled leadership, Kristin is uniquely suited for her new role overseeing worldwide communications.”
  • Low, who previously worked at Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), is leaving to spend more time with her family, Apple said.
