Saudi, UAE and US Secretary of Energy join the chorus pushing nuclear energy
Jan. 20, 2022 By: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Saudi Arabia's Energy minister was in the press yesterday indicating the Country could produce "pink" hydrogen from nuclear energy, as the Kingdom looks to diversify away from hydrocarbons.
- The minister said Saudi would have a "field day" with blue hydrogen, as the country is the world's lowest-cost producer of natural gas.
- Plans are still being discussed, but the Kingdom has said they intend to construct two reactors by 2030, and bring 17GW of nuclear capacity online by 2040.
- Prince Abdulaziz said just last week, Saudi would look to develop its own uranium resources, alongside its nascent nuclear industry.
- Next door, fellow OPEC member UAE is further along with plans, and at a conference last week the head of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp said the country will produce ~1mtpa of hydrogen from nuclear power.
- Emirate Abu Dhabi plans supply 25% of the UAE's power needs from four reactors scheduled to come online by 2030.
- Closer to home, Department of Energy Secretary Granholm promoted nuclear as the "second largest source of low-carbon electricity in the world" indicating that nuclear energy research by the Administration is "helping us reach a clean energy future."
- This news come on the back of pro-nuclear comments from business leaders Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk, and rumors that Senator Manchin is pushing for nuclear in proposed legislation.
- In coming weeks the EU is set to designate the fuel source as either "sustainable" or "unsustainable" in new policy-linked definitions, potentially paving the way for future investment across the Continent.
- As most of the world battles an ongoing energy crisis, where sustained energy demand in the face of reduced nuclear supply has led coal consumption to reach all-time highs, it is interesting to observe the worlds largest energy exporters pivot towards nuclear energy-linked exports, even as European and US consumers shut down domestic capacity.
- Investors looking for exposure to a resurgent nuclear energy industry have focused on uranium stocks like Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and others (NYSEARCA:URA).