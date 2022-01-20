Alnylam price target raised by 40% at H.C. Wainwright citing upcoming catalysts
Jan. 20, 2022 2:38 PM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY +1.1%) have bounced back from nearly an eight-month low on Wednesday after H.C. Wainwright raised the price target of the biotech to $350 from $250 per share to imply a premium of ~152.5% to the last close.
- Reiterating Buy rating, the analyst Patrick R. Trucchio attributes his decision to multiple catalysts for the company, including the full 18-month data from the HELIOS-A trial expected this month and topline data from the late-stage APOLLO-B study for patisiran due mid-2022.
- The commercial products ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO, continue to outperform as seen in the company’s preliminary financials for Q4 and full year, the analyst argues, adding “we anticipate more good news on the pipeline to drive ALNY shares to new all-time highs by the end of 2022.”
- In HELIOS-A Phase 3 study, Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) tests vutrisiran in polyneuropathy associated with hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis. APOLLO-B is a Phase 3 study for patisiran in the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy.
- Read more on the upcoming milestones for Alnylam (ALNY) as outlined by the management ahead of its R&D Day in November.