Serbia revokes licenses for big Rio Tinto lithium project
Jan. 20, 2022 2:37 PM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)
- Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says the government has revoked all licenses related to Rio Tinto's (RIO -1.2%) planned lithium mine, after the company pushed back the timeline for first production at the $2.4B project.
- "As far as project Jadar is concerned, this is an end," Brnabic reportedly said, adding the decision followed requests by environmental group to halt the project.
- Rio Tinto says it is concerned by the statements, and it is "committed to developing the project given the rights we hold under Serbian and international law, and we are taking into account the environmental concerns raised."
- The project would position Rio Tinto as Europe's largest lithium supplier for at least the next 15 years, but it has faced opposition from activists and local communities.
- Earlier this week, Rio reported full-year production fell across all commodities it produces, as well as a 3% drop in iron ore shipments.