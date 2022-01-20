NFT market cap could reach over $80B by 2025 - CoinDesk

Jan. 20, 2022 5:29 PM ETUAMM, HKIB, TTWO, EA, ATVI, SNAP, FB, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Concept cryptographic nft on a hundred-dollar bill franklin in glasses

gesrey/iStock via Getty Images

  • As interest in non-fungible tokens rise, the NFT market cap could expand to more than $35B for 2022 and to over $80B for 2025, CoinDesk reports, citing an analyst note from Jefferies.
  • Specifically, companies and celebrities are acquiring plots of virtual land in The Sandbox and Decentraland (MANA-USD), enabling them to digitally extend their brands, the note says.
  • Recall when UA Multimedia (OTCPK:UAMM) recently entered into the metaverse by land acquisition and developing a Sandbox Play-to-Earn game.
  • Meanwhile, the most popular blockchain for minting NFTs and building metaverses, ethereum (ETH-USD), has relatively high gas fees, pushing brands to consider alternative networks, the note highlights.
  • Stocks with exposure to the metaverse include: Meta (NASDAQ:FB), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO).
  • Jefferies prefers that clients diversify into video game, toy, game and social media companies.
  • Previously, (Jan. 6), the NFT market topped $40B in 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.