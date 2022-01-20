Next Frontier, Global Wellness ink contract for psychedelic drug development
Jan. 20, 2022 2:59 PM ETJupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW)PNNRFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Jupiter Wellness (JUPW -1.1%) said its merger partner, Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals is entering psychedelic drug development and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market.
- Next Frontier's unit Benuvia Manufacturing signed an agreement with Global Wellness Strategies (OTCQB:PNNRF) and Shanti Therapeutics for management of their novel psychedelic development program using MDMA.
- Benuvia will develop and file intellectual property on formulations of MDMA, and will provide full data analysis. In addition, Benuvia, through its partners, will manage all research and development, manufacturing and assistance with clinical trials.
- We are creating a pipeline of novel agonists as a new class of therapeutics designed to treat the root causes of mental illness disorders and chronic pain." said Global Wellness CEO Meris Kott.