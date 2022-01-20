Evoqua Water upgraded at Oppenheimer as 'advantaged secular bet'
Jan. 20, 2022 2:59 PM ETEvoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA +5.7%) rallies off three-month lows after Oppenheimer upgrades shares to Outperform from Perform with a $45 price target, after the stock's 16% YTD drop "appears overdone on a compelling long-term ESG story."
- "We remain bullish on Evoqua's fundamental trajectory, with secular catalysts underpinning its defensive/largely recurring revenue base, steadily expanding digital and outsourced water offerings... and pending tailwinds from PFAS and emerging contaminant remediation (a multibillion-dollar market opportunity over the coming years)," Oppenheimer's Bryan Blair writes.
- Evoqua's Mar Cor acquisition should bolster its competitive advantages and secular tailwinds, Blair notes.
- Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Jones approached Evoqua as "a quality prospect but at too high a price."