Quantum Energy retires ~55% of its outsyanding shares
Jan. 20, 2022 3:11 PM ETQuantum Energy, Inc. (QEGY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Quantum Energy (OTCPK:QEGY +2.4%) announces the return and retirement of an additional 7.45M shares, which reduces the company’s outstanding common shares to ~23M.
- Company completed settlement agreements with five former officers and directors and one former affiliate shareholder, resulting in the retirement of ~26.8M of the Company’s common shares.
- Will Westbrook, CFO, stated, “As stated in previous news releases, the Company will continue to pursue the rights of the Company aggressively as well as to protect the value of our legitimate shareholders. Operating as a good corporate citizen and ensuring that shares or any cash paid to an individual or entity in the past were legitimate, is of paramount importance to the Company.”