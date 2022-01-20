Xilinx briefly ticks higher on report China approval for AMD deal may come shortly
Jan. 20, 2022 3:12 PM ETXilinx, Inc. (XLNX), AMDSSLLFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) briefly ticked higher on a report that China's antitrust regulatory will shortly approved its planned sale to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). AMD fell 2.5% ell at least partly due to an earlier Piper Sandler downgrade.
- China's State Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR") is also expected to shortly approve Globalwafers planned acquisition of Siltronic (OTCPK:SSLLF), according to a Dealreporter item. Both transactions have entered the final sign-off procedure at SAMR. The two deals also need sign off from the Office of Central Financial and Economic Commission ("OCFEC") before SAMR agrees.
- Yesterday, Xilinx gained on report of status update for China's review of the AMD deal. Last week, Bloomberg reporter that Taiwan's GlobalWafers was said to be close to gaining Chinese antitrust approval for its $5.3B purchase of Siltronic.
- One source told DealReporter that the SAMR is expected to approve several deals before or after the Chinese New Year on Feb. 1, including Siltronic/GlobalWafers.
- Earlier this month Dealreporter said that China was speculated to be close to wrapping up Xilinx/AMD deal review. AMD late last month said the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 rather than last year as the parties have not yet secured all approvals.
