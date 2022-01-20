Zymeworks extends losses as analysts react to restructuring, upcoming milestones
Jan. 20, 2022 3:14 PM ETZymeworks Inc. (ZYME)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Zymeworks (ZYME -12.3%) shares have set a new 52-week low after the company announced a 25% reduction in its employee headcount by the end of the year. In addition, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company confirmed its upcoming clinical milestones for experimental cancer therapeutics, zanidatamab, and ZW49.
- In reaction to the news, Stifel analyst Stephen Willey with a Buy rating, defended the stock, noting that “this kind of concise messaging should be viewed positively by investors.” However, the balance sheet “will remain a focal point,” he added even after the company recorded nearly $250M in cash and equivalents for 2021 year-end.
- “Confirmation of expected zanidatamab and ZW49 clinical milestones are largely in-line with expectations – and it sounds like management will be pursuing a streamlined/efficient development plan for each asset that is incrementally informed by earlier-stage trials expected to read-out throughout FY22,” Willey wrote.
- Wells Fargo analyst Nick Abbott welcomes the move by the company’s newly appointed CEO, Kenneth Galbraith, to act “decisively to reduce burn and focus on execution of near-term commercial opportunities for lead asset zanidatamab” only a few days into his role.
- “Key variables for 2022 will be securing a commercial partner for zani, likely tied to data in breast cancer, and the future of ZW49,” Abbott wrote.
- Despite losing nearly three-quarters of value over the past 12 months, Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has earned twice as many Buy ratings on Wall Street as Hold ratings.