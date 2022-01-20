Gym stocks are higher after Peloton Interactive points to slow demand
Jan. 20, 2022
- One of the biggest pair trades of the pandemic is back at it today with at-home fitness stocks moving in a different direction than gym stocks.
- Xponential Fitness (XPOF +7.8%), F45 Training (FXLV +2.7%) and Planet Fitness (PLNT +1.6%) are all higher after a report earlier today indicated that Peloton Interactive (PTON -24.6%) is halting production of bikes and treadmills for two month due to soft demand. A Peloton memo seen by CNBC pointed to a "significant reduction" in demand globally due to shoppers’ price sensitivity and increased competitor activity.
- The gym pair trade is also seeing Nautilus (NLS -9.0%) and Beachbody Company (BODY -1.9%) slump.
