Gym stocks are higher after Peloton Interactive points to slow demand

Jan. 20, 2022

  • One of the biggest pair trades of the pandemic is back at it today with at-home fitness stocks moving in a different direction than gym stocks.
  • Xponential Fitness (XPOF +7.8%), F45 Training (FXLV +2.7%) and Planet Fitness (PLNT +1.6%) are all higher after a report earlier today indicated that Peloton Interactive (PTON -24.6%) is halting production of bikes and treadmills for two month due to soft demand. A Peloton memo seen by CNBC pointed to a "significant reduction" in demand globally due to shoppers’ price sensitivity and increased competitor activity.
  • The gym pair trade is also seeing Nautilus (NLS -9.0%) and Beachbody Company (BODY -1.9%) slump.
  • See how the one-year trading chart of PTON, NLS, XPOF, FXLV, PLNT and BODY looks.
