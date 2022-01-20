Baker Hughes wins analyst praise as Q4 orders surge 28%

  • Baker Hughes (BKR +3.1%) ranks among today's top gainers on the S&P 500, surging as much as 6% after a surge in orders for energy production gear signals a comeback in the oilpatch following the COVID-19 slowdown.
  • The Q4 results were well received by analysts, supported by solid free cash flow and orders.
  • Free cash flow for the quarter was meaningfully higher than expected, Benchmark analysts say, forecasting ~5% upside to the consensus forecast for Q1 2022 EBITDA.
  • Baker Hughes also scored strong margins across the board, particularly from oilfield services, according to analysts at Stephens, reiterating an Overweight rating on the stock.
  • Top oilfield services provider Schlumberger also is expected to post a profit when it reports Q4 results tomorrow, and Halliburton will release earnings on January 24.
  • Haliburton, coming off a recent 52-week high of $29.20, recently was upgraded at J.P. Morgan, citing the company's leadership in scale, flexibility and technology among oil service companies.
