Agreement allows 27 generic manufacturers to produce Merck COVID pill molnupiravir
Jan. 20, 2022 3:45 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Nearly 30 generic manufacturers around the world will produce generic versions of Merck's (MRK -0.3%) COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir under a pact with the UN's Medicines Patent Pool ("MPP").
- The MPP has signed sublicense agreements with 27 companies that allow them to produce raw ingredients and/or finished product.
- The point of the agreements is to increase distribution of molnupiravir to low- and middle-income countries.
- Merck and its development partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics brokered the license agreement with the MPP in October. Neither company will receive royalties from the sales of the generic versions.
- Pfizer (PFE +1.0%) signed a similar agreement with the MPP for its COVID antiviral pill Paxlovid in November.