Google appeals €2.4 billion fine to Europe's top court
Jan. 20, 2022 3:45 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Google (GOOG -0.7%, GOOGL -0.3%) is making its last stand against a €2.4 billion antitrust fine levied by Europe, appealing the penalty to the European Union's highest court.
- The company is pursuing its defense against the fine in the Court of Justice.
- The EU fined the company that amount (equivalent to $2.7 billion) in 2017 saying Google broke antitrust laws by favoring its own comparison-shopping ads over those of other shopping services.
- Google fought back against the fine while implementing a remedy that some rivals find insufficient: allowing other services to bid against Google for the ad slots on top of its search results.
- The company argues that the EU's General Court pushed beyond legal precedent in upholding the fine, and that it revised the reasoning of the underlying decision.
- Antitrust moves are heating up in the U.S. Congress as well; Sen. Ted Cruz says he spoke to Apple chief Tim Cook about legislative concerns under debate.