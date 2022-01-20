Kintara price target halved at H.C. Wainwright on extension to topline data read

Jan. 20, 2022 4:01 PM ETKintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA -4.2%) traded lower for the third straight session after H.C. Wainwright slashed its price target by 50%, noting that the company has pushed back its timeline for a key data readout.
  • In a regulatory document filed early this week, the company disclosed that it expected to share topline data for the Kintara arm of the Phase 2/3 registrational trial for VAL-083 in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) around the year-end 2023.
  • After discussions with the trial sponsor, Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (“GCAR”), the company has decided not to disclose the graduation from Stage 1 to Stage 2 of the study.
  • In reaction, the analyst H.C. Wainwright Michael G. King lowered the price target for the stock to $3 from $6 per share, arguing that the company’s previously announced timeline for graduation, Q3 2022, was expected to become “a major inflection point for the stock.”
  • However, Despite the delayed timeline, King remains optimistic about the prospects of VAL-083 in the GBM-AGILE trial, for which the company announced its first international site activation in November.
