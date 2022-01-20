Huntsman added as Catalyst Call Buy at Deutsche Bank amid proxy fight
Jan. 20, 2022 3:57 PM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Huntsman (HUN -2.9%) is tapped as a new Catalyst Call Buy idea at Deutsche Bank, but that has not helped shares today, as the stock tumbles into the close along with the broader market.
- With the company engaged in a proxy contest with Starboard ahead of the March 25 shareholder meeting, Deutsche Bank believes Huntsman "will pull out all stops in delivering Q4 earnings and providing strong Q1 earnings and 2022 guidance" at its February 15 earnings release.
- Deutsche Bank sees Huntsman reaffirming or raising its FY 2022 EBITDA guidance, and highlight near-term execution and capital allocation plans that could drive strong H1 results and help validate that the strategy unveiled during its November Investor Day is working.
- The firm also sees Starboard forwarding a detailed plan outlining what it sees as Huntsman's earnings potential, and believes the dueling plans will prove beneficial for the shares.
- Jefferies analysts recently cited Huntsman and Trinseo as companies most likely to undertake "transformative" M&A.