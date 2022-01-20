Vistas Media Acquisition shareholders vote in favor of Anghami business combination
Jan. 20, 2022 4:08 PM ETVistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (VMAC), VMACWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Vistas Media Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:VMAC) shareholders have approved business combination with music streaming service, Anghami.
- Approximately 98% of the votes cast at a special meeting held on January 19, 2022 were in favor of the proposed merger.
- The deal is expected to close upon satisfaction of the closing conditions.
- Upon deal closing, the common stock and warrants of the surviving company are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ under the tickers "ANGH" and "ANGHW," respectively.