Vistas Media Acquisition shareholders vote in favor of Anghami business combination

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vistas Media Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:VMAC) shareholders have approved business combination with music streaming service, Anghami.
  • Approximately 98% of the votes cast at a special meeting held on January 19, 2022 were in favor of the proposed merger.
  • The deal is expected to close upon satisfaction of the closing conditions.
  • Upon deal closing, the common stock and warrants of the surviving company are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ under the tickers "ANGH" and "ANGHW," respectively.
