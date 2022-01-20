FDA lifts partial clinical hold from Kura Oncology's blood cancer study
Jan. 20, 2022 4:11 PM ETKura Oncology, Inc. (KURA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the partial clinical hold on the KOMET-001 phase 1b study of KO-539 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- The company said the partial hold was lifted following agreement with the FDA on the mitigation strategy for differentiation syndrome, a known adverse event related to differentiating agents in the treatment of AML.
- In November, 2021, the FDA had placed partial clinical hold on the study after report of a Grade 5 serious adverse event (patient death) potentially associated with differentiation syndrome.
- The company said encouraging safety, tolerability and clinical activity was observed among patients on study.
- "Activities to resume patient screening are underway, and we look forward to expediting enrollment of patients in the Phase 1b study and determining the recommended Phase 2 dose for KO-539 in the coming months," said Kura President and CEO.