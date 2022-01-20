Netflix slides 11% as users fall short despite profit beat

  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has tumbled 11.4% after hours following its fourth-quarter earnings, where revenues were in line with expectations and EPS beat consensus, but subscriber additions fell short of both Street expectations and company guidance.
  • The company added 8.28 million net subscribers worldwide, below its own expectations for 8.5 million and previous Street assumptions for 8.32 million.
  • Those additions brought the company to 221.84 million global paid memberships, marking 8.9% year-over-year growth. (In Q3, additions came at a 9.4% Y/Y pace.)
  • Revenues grew an in-line 16% to land at $7.71 billion. Operating income fell by 34% to end up to $631.8 million, beating an expected $559 million. And operating margin was a slim 8.2%, vs. last quarter's 23.5% and a year-ago 14.4%.
  • "The decline in operating margin was expected given our large content slate in Q4 this year," the company says, adding it came in above its own beginning-of-quarter forecast due to content spend that was a little lighter than expected.
  • It notes that U.S./Canada added 1.2 million paid subscribers, its strongest growth there since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Asia Pacific added 2.6 million subs, vs. a year-ago 2.0 million; Latin America added 1 million (vs. 1.2 million a year ago), and EMEA was the biggest contributor, adding 3.5 million (vs. 4.5 million prior year).
  • In another heavily watched metric, free cash flow went more sharply negative, to -$569 million. That compares with -$106 million last quarter, and -$284 million a year ago. Notably it marks a third quarter of negative free cash flow after the company turned positive with $692 million in Q1.
  • Net cash used in operations was $403 million, vs. a net inflow of $82 million last quarter.
  • For the upcoming first quarter, it's forecasting just 2.5 million net subscriber additions to land at 224.34 million total (and representing 8% year-over-year global growth).
  • Its quarterly video earnings interview is set to come at 6 p.m. ET.
