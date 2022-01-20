NCR and Google Cloud to boost cloud-driven transformation in retail
Jan. 20, 2022 4:13 PM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) and Google Cloud are expanding their strategic partnership, bringing additional platform and cloud capabilities, including AI and machine-learning solutions to retailers worldwide.
- This will give them access to tools and flexibility to deliver exceptional in-store experiences for consumers.
- The NCR Commerce Platform unifies NCR’s software solutions, allowing retailers to easily run the store from end-to-end through APIs (Application Programming Interface) that are available on Google Cloud’s Apigee.
- “Our partnership with Google Cloud gives retailers the power of modern cloud infrastructure coupled with valuable insights into their software. Through the combined strength of our brands, retailers will benefit from NCR’s industry leading platform capabilities and domain expertise along with the trusted, secure cloud platform provided by Google Cloud, making it their technology foundation for the future.” said David Wilkinson, President and General Manager of NCR Retail.