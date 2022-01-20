CSX Corporation slips after guiding for capex spending of $2B
Jan. 20, 2022 4:17 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) trades lower after recording a narrow revenue beat and EPS that matched the consensus expectation.
- The company reports Q4 revenue rose 21% to $3.43B off growth across all major lines of business, increases in other revenue and the inclusion of Quality Carriers’ results. Operating income improved 12% during the quarter to $1.37B.
- Looking ahead, CSX (CSX) is targeting full-year capex spending of about $2B.
- CEO update: "As we enter 2022, we remain committed to providing our customers high quality service and creating additional capacity to help them address current supply chain challenges through the increased use of rail."
- Shares of CSX are down 2.50% in after-hours trading to $34.36 after trading flat during the regular session today.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CSX stepped down to Hold from Strong Buy on January 13.