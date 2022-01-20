Intuitive Surgical beats estimates as demand for robotic surgical system recovers
Jan. 20, 2022 4:26 PM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Intuitive Surgical (ISRG -0.2%) is trading ~2.8% higher in the post-market after the company’s Q3 2021 financials exceeded the consensus amid the recovery in demand for its da Vinci Surgical Systems after the COVID-19 impact in 2020.
- Revenue for Q4 2021 reached ~$1.6B with a ~17% YoY growth driven by ~13% YoY and ~28% YoY growth in instruments and accessories revenue and systems revenue, respectively. In comparison, in Q4 2020, the company’s topline only grew ~4% YoY as systems revenue dropped ~12% YoY.
- However, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) warns of the ongoing COVID-19 impact on its procedure volumes.
- The company ended 2021 with an installed base of 6,749 da Vinci Surgical Systems, indicating ~12% YoY growth compared to ~7% YoY rise in 2021. Worldwide da Vinci procedures rose ~19% YoY during Q4 2021, while the shipments of da Vinci Surgical Systems climbed ~18% YoY to 385 compared to ~3% YoY decline in Q4 2020.
- Non-GAAP net income for the quarter improved to $477M from $434M in the prior-year quarter.
- A conference call on earnings is scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. EST.
- Currently, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) has only one Sell recommendation from Wall Street analysts.