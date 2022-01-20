Intuitive Surgical beats estimates as demand for robotic surgical system recovers

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Intuitive Surgical (ISRG -0.2%) is trading ~2.8% higher in the post-market after the company’s Q3 2021 financials exceeded the consensus amid the recovery in demand for its da Vinci Surgical Systems after the COVID-19 impact in 2020.
  • Revenue for Q4 2021 reached ~$1.6B with a ~17% YoY growth driven by ~13% YoY and ~28% YoY growth in instruments and accessories revenue and systems revenue, respectively. In comparison, in Q4 2020, the company’s topline only grew ~4% YoY as systems revenue dropped ~12% YoY.
  • However, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) warns of the ongoing COVID-19 impact on its procedure volumes.
  • The company ended 2021 with an installed base of 6,749 da Vinci Surgical Systems, indicating ~12% YoY growth compared to ~7% YoY rise in 2021. Worldwide da Vinci procedures rose ~19% YoY during Q4 2021, while the shipments of da Vinci Surgical Systems climbed ~18% YoY to 385 compared to ~3% YoY decline in Q4 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the quarter improved to $477M from $434M in the prior-year quarter.
  • A conference call on earnings is scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. EST.
  • Currently, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) has only one Sell recommendation from Wall Street analysts.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.